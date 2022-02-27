Kalsi, Dagar lead Himachal's rout of Tripura

PTI

New Delhi, February 26

Left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar grabbed a of nine-wicket haul to complement skipper Ankit Kalsi’s magnificent century as Himachal Pradesh thrashed Tripura by an innings and 30 runs in their Ranji Trophy group F match here today.

Dagar was the wrecker-in-chief with his 4/30 after Himachal Pradesh enforced the follow-on.

Delhi likely out of quarters

Ishant Sharma got a wicket in his first spell but never looked incisive in his nine overs as Jharkhand, riding on the twin centuries from Nazim Siddiqui and Kumar Suraj, put Delhi on the brink of elimination in their Group H match.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 365; Tripura 202 and following on 133 in 45.4 overs (Dey 49; Dagar 4/30, Akash Vasisht 2/14); Haryana 282; 88.5 overs

( Rana 149, Sharma 74; Singh 4/57) and following on 149/4 in 40 overs (Sindhu 34*, Sharma 32).

J&K look in trouble

Karnataka reduced Jammu and Kashmir to 190/4 in the second innings after setting them a mammoth 508-run target on the third day of their Elite Group C match.

Brief scores: Karnataka 302 all out in 103.1 overs and 298/3 declared in 71 overs (Siddharth 72, Nair 71*; Mushtaq 3/65) vs J&K 93 all out in 29.5 overs (Krishna 6/35) and 190/4 in 59 overs (Rashid 65; Gopal 3/90). —