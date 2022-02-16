Kamila Valieva keeps her cool on ice

BEIJING, February 15

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva today shrugged off her Olympics doping scandal to dominate the women’s competition with an emotional performance that put her ahead in the hunt for a gold medal that is unlikely to be awarded at the Beijing Games.

The 15-year-old fought back tears as she completed the two minute and 40 second routine, watched by millions around the world, her music almost drowned out by the clicking of cameras.

No medals will be awarded at the Winter Games for the women’s event if Valieva finishes in the top three of the two-day competition, which resumes on Thursday.

The teenager, who was cleared to compete by sport’s top court despite testing positive for a banned heart drug, will not have her case resolved before the Beijing Games end.

On Tuesday night, her score of 82.16 way was below the 90.18 score she got at the team event. Still, it was enough to put her ahead of fellow Russian Anna Shcherbakova, the world champion, on 80.20, and third-placed Kaori Sakamoto. — Reuters