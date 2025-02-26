Kaneria hails India for "working on basics" to produce quality bowlers; praises Sai, Mayank, Umran

Houston [USA], February 25 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria lauded the Indian bowling resources, saying that India is "working on the basics" and that is the reason why they are producing fine talent.

Kaneria was speaking to ANI after India's win over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

"India is producing fine bowlers. There is a fine process. Sai Kishore is a fantastic spinner. He has to wait because Ravichandran Ashwin has retired, and Washington Sundar is playing. He has to wait for his chance, and when he gets it, he will grab it with both hands."

Advertisement

Sai Kishore, who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has taken four wickets in three matches at an average of 15.75. He last played for India in the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

"Mayank Yadav has a lot of talent, he is brilliant. There is another fast bowler, Umran Malik. There are many such IPL bowlers who are also performing well in domestic cricket. They are being produced in the MRF Pace Academy. They are working on the basics. India has such a great product, that they are coming one after the other," he added.

Advertisement

Mayank had an injury-ridden 2024. After rising to fame with two 'Player of the Match' performances in his first three Indian Premier League (IPL) games for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during which he troubled plenty of sports stars with his consistent 150 kmph-plus pace, accurate and controlled line-and-length, he faced an abdominal issue that ruled him out of the tournament. After recovering from that injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he picked up another injury there while bowling.

In October last year, he earned his India debut. During his first match, he hit the 145 kmph speed consistently in his four-over spell and finished the series with four wickets. Excitement about his future with the Indian side and the fans' dreams of seeing him and Jasprit Bumrah together were just picking up, but he picked up an injury once again before the T20Is against South Africa in November last year. He has not featured in competitive cricket since then, but his potential and speed led to LSG investing Rs 11 crores in retaining him during the mega auction.

Also, Umran rose to fame in IPL 2022 with a 20-wicket season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, which saw him touch the 150 kph mark a few times. He has played 10 ODIs and eight T20Is for India, picking 13 wickets and 11 wickets respectively. He last played for India in July 2023. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)