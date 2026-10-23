Kapil Dev, Amandeep Johl unveil landmark Rs 2 Crore Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship in Mumbai

Mumbai [Maharashtra] [India], October 23 (ANI): Indian sporting icon Kapil Dev and DP World PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl heralded a massive shift for Indian golf on Friday in Mumbai, unveiling a flagship five-year partnership with the Essar Group.

Launching the ‘Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship’ through 2031, the PGTI leadership outlined an ambitious roadmap to transform golf into a high-earning, mainstream sport across the country.

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Emphasising that sustained corporate backing is the true catalyst for sporting growth in the country, Kapil Dev urged corporate houses to step forward.

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"I always believe that corporates are going to run sports in our country," Dev said. "The situation in India today is that we need to provide players with infrastructure—look at how many doctors, engineers, and scientists India produces because of infrastructure. We want to provide that same infrastructure for golf, and for that, we need corporate support."

The tournament sets a major new benchmark in prize money, offering a Rs 2 crore purse for the main event and Rs 50 lakh for the Pro-Am. Highlighting the shift, PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl noted that while most domestic tournaments offer around Rs 1 crore, this event sets a precedent where future PGTI events will aim for Rs 2 crore and above.

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This financial boost directly aligns with fast-tracking Indian talent to global stages like the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. Johl explained that all PGTI tournaments carry OWGR points, and through co-sanctioned Challenge Tour events in Ahmedabad, Delhi, and the Indian Open, top Indian players now receive full exemptions onto the DP World Tour.

With rising prize money, both leaders stressed that golf is becoming a viable livelihood for young athletes. Johl shared that India's top player earned over Rs 2 crore in prize money last year, making golf one of the highest-paying sports in India outside of cricket.

The duo also dispelled long-standing myths about golf's accessibility. Dev remarked that a cricket bat can cost more and break frequently, whereas a golf set lasts for decades. Johl added that public entry fees at courses like Delhi Golf Club allow anyone to play for under Rs 500 without needing expensive club memberships.

Underscoring why Mumbai matters for this marquee return, Johl stated that playing in India’s financial capital is vital to raising substantial prize money, maintaining world ranking points, and retaining top-tier talent. (ANI)

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