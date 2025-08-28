California [US], August 28 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev set the tone at the international launch of SARC, praising India's resilience and underscoring his personal association with the firm's values of reliability and trust.

"Just like India's rise as an underdog on the world stage, SARC has consistently shown resilience and reliability--qualities I have experienced first-hand, even beyond professional engagements," he reflected. The launch event of SARC's international expansion was held at Amber India Restaurant in Los Altos, California. It marked a significant milestone for one of India's pioneering professional services firms as it stepped onto the global stage. The occasion resonated with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's "Viksit Bharat@2047 through Make in India," and brought together a diverse gathering of global investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and members of the Indian diaspora. The event underscored the growing global relevance of India's economic narrative.

The keynote panel featured an impressive lineup of thought leaders and changemakers, including Sunil Kumar Gupta (Chairman & Global Leader, SARC), Dr Nagendra Prasad (Former Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan), cricket legend Kapil Dev, Ashutosh Verma (Founder & CEO of ANVI Fintech and Head of Tech and AI at SARC), MR Rangaswami (Founder of Indiaspora), and Jishnu Bhattacharjee (Founder of Nexus Venture Partners). The panel was moderated by Puneet Kalia, Founder of Keev Capital, who guided the conversation through themes of innovation, national strategy, and global opportunity, as per a press release.

Central to the evening was the unveiling of SARC's global journey. With over four decades of excellence in India, SARC has built a reputation for strategic insight, transformative advisory, unwavering reliability, and rigorous compliance. These pillars--Strategy, Advisory, Reliability, and Compliance--form the acronym that defines the firm's identity. Today, SARC's expertise spans cutting-edge domains, including AI-native audits, blockchain compliance, quantum-resistant cybersecurity, digital twin ecosystems, and predictive supply chains, positioning it as a key architect of future-ready economies.

During the event, Sunil Kumar Gupta emphasised the symbolic significance of the launch, stating, "This is not just a launch--it is India's message to the world. SARC is a compass guiding businesses towards sustainable growth, scale, and certainty." The panel discussions, led by Puneet Kalia, explored the themes of "Make in India," artificial intelligence, and India's strategic advantage. Dr. Nagendra Prasad highlighted India's growing influence in the global economy, while Ashutosh Verma discussed the evolution of India's fintech landscape. A fireside chat featuring Vishnu Datla, M.R. Rangaswami, and Jishnu Bhattacharjee further delved into India's expanding global impact.

In an era marked by volatility and transformation, SARC offers a uniquely Indian yet globally adaptable blueprint for enterprise resilience and growth. Its international debut is more than a corporate milestone--it is a symbolic bridge connecting decades of Indian excellence with the aspirations of the global economy. (ANI)

