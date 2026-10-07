Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship to get underway at Jaypee Greens from October 7

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship will be played at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida, from October 7–10. The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 2 crore.

The event will witness participation by 64 professionals, including the current Top-60 on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit. This is the last event before the Top-24 in the Race to DP World India Championship are sealed for the season finale the following week, as per a press release.

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The leading Indian professionals in the field include Indian star Shubhankar Sharma, reigning PGTI Order of Merit champion Yuvraj Sandhu, current PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, who will be playing at his home course, as well as Khalin Joshi, Veer Ahlawat, Honey Baisoya, Akshay Sharma and Rashid Khan, to name a few.

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Besides Saptak Talwar, the other leading Greater Noida-based professionals in the field are Amardeep Malik and Arjun Sharma.

There are 10 foreign professionals competing from eight different countries. The foreign names in the field include Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja, Italy’s Michele Ortolani, Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Uganda’s Joshua Seale, Thailand’s Tanapat Pichaikool and Japan’s Koichiro Ishika.

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The tournament combines the Professional Championship with a thrilling Pro-Am component, bringing together professionals and amateurs in a dynamic and engaging way. All four rounds of the tournament will feature a separate set of amateurs, with a different Pro-Am competition being held in every round alongside the professional rounds.

Each Pro-Am team will consist of one professional and one amateur. The amateurs will play in the modified scramble format, while the professionals will play in stroke play like all other DP World PGTI events. The professionals’ scores will be counted towards both the professional leaderboard and the Pro-Am championship. The top three Pro-Am teams stand to win prizes at the end of each round.

Kapil Dev. President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, “I am delighted to see the Kapil Dev Invitational return for its fourth edition as the Tour Championship. It is particularly gratifying that the tournament brings together the best professionals on the Tour while also creating an opportunity for amateurs to experience the competitive environment of professional golf. I would like to thank Vishwa Samudra, our Presenting Partner, NALCO, our Powered by Partner, and all our other event partners for their invaluable support in making this tournament possible. Their commitment has played an important role in giving the event the scale and stature it enjoys today.”

“The tournament promises intense competition as the DP World PGTI’s top-60 professionals will not only be competing for the trophy this week, but also for the final opportunity to secure their place among the top-24 of the Race to DP World India Championship. The participation of amateurs across all four rounds adds more excitement and makes this a truly unique format. I am confident that the Kapil Dev Invitational 2026 will provide a memorable experience for the players, amateurs, partners and golf fans, and I wish all the participants the very best for the tournament,” he added.

C Sasidhar, Chairman, Vishwa Samudra Engineering, said, “Vishwa Samudra is proud to present the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship, marking another significant milestone in our association with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India. This will be our third tournament with the DP World PGTI, but our first Tour Championship, making the occasion particularly special for us. It is also our first association with the Kapil Dev Invitational, a name synonymous with sporting excellence and a strong commitment to nurturing talent in India. We are delighted to bring these partnerships together for an event that celebrates the very best of Indian professional golf. At Vishwa Samudra, we believe in supporting platforms that create opportunities for sporting excellence and contribute to the growth of the sport, and we look forward to making this championship a memorable one.”

Vishwa Samudra Engineering stated, “Vishwa Samudra Group is delighted to continue its association with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India through the Vishwa Samudra presents Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship. Our continued partnership with the PGTI reflects our belief in the transformative power of sport and our commitment to supporting platforms that provide Indian golfers with opportunities to compete, excel and inspire. Through partnerships such as these, Vishwa Samudra Group remains committed to supporting initiatives that create lasting value for Indian golf and its next generation of champions.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, “After the extremely successful first three editions, the eagerly-awaited Kapil Dev Invitational returns on the DP World PGTI this year as the Tour Championship. We thank our President, Mr. Kapil Dev, Presenting Partner Vishwa Samudra and Powered by Partner NALCO, for their joint initiative in supporting this event. We also thank all the other event partners for partnering with DP World PGTI in making the event possible. The tournament promises to be a visual spectacle for golf fans as the DP World PGTI’s elite field of top-60 competes for the prestigious trophy and the last opportunity to seal their spots in the top-24 of the Race to DP World India Championship. The participation of amateur golfers alongside the professionals in all four rounds also adds an exciting dimension to the event. The tournament’s impressive field, prize purse and different format are set to offer a unique and memorable experience to the professionals, participating amateurs and golf fans alike. We wish the players all the best.” (ANI)

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