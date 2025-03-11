Kapil Dev lauds "proud" of Team India after famous Champions Trophy triumph

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Kapil Dev, the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, is "proud" of the Indian team that etched its name in history by lifting the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

In a pulsating atmosphere from the sold-out crowd at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India outwitted New Zealand on Sunday with a four-wicket win to add another trophy to its glittering cabinet.

Since Rohit Sharma's side earned a place in history, wishes have been pouring in from across the globe, celebrating India's monumental victory.

Kapil extended his wishes to the trophy-winning side and told reporters during an event on Tuesday, "Very good, excellent, fantastic and proud of my team."

After orchestrating an unbeaten run in the marquee event, the nightmares of the past have become a distant memory for the Indian team and its fans.

The heartbreak that Australia inflicted in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, became a haunting memory for many fans.

But it all faded when fans witnessed Rohit, with a beaming smile, taking the coveted title from the hands of ICC Chairman Jay Shah and posing with the entire team before lifting it.

Shreyas Iyer flaunted his dance moves just like Virat Kohli had done after India's success in the tournament in Birmingham over a decade ago.

India's road to the title wasn't a walk in the park. It all started with a gritty win over Bangladesh in the campaign opener, followed by a resilient victory over arch-rival Pakistan. India topped Group A by ousting the Kiwis and securing a date with Australia in the semi-finals.

India continued its winning momentum against the Baggy Greens and moved to the final. New Zealand set a competitive 252-run target for India to chase down, and Rohit's 76-run blitzkrieg paved the way for Men in Blue to a famous win. (ANI)

