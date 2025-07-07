New Delhi [India], July 7 (AN): Former Indian cricket team captain and legendary sportsman Kapil Dev met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his official residence in New Delhi on Monday and lauded the state government's initiatives for the development of sports under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy briefed Kapil about the government's plans to establish the Young India Sports University in Telangana and outlined the comprehensive efforts being taken to promote sports infrastructure and talent development across the state.

Impressed by the vision, Kapil expressed his interest in partnering with the Telangana Government in its journey to transform the sports ecosystem. He assured the Chief Minister of his support in making the proposed Sports University a success and contributing to broader initiatives aimed at nurturing sporting talent.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also shared insights from his recent visits to sports universities and institutions in South Korea and other countries, as well as discussions held with international sports experts and officials.

Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajit Reddy and Secretary for Coordination of Central Schemes Dr Gaurav Uppal were also present during the meeting.

Advertisement

Kapil's imprint on cricket is permanent. He is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of all time. His extraordinary abilities and leadership prowess continue to inspire young players. He is a fast-medium bowler recognised for his sheer pace and a hard-hitting middle-order batter.

Kapil was the Indian team captain who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's. The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets.

Aside from his on-field exploits, Kapil's personality and sportsmanship catapulted him to the status of a role model for young cricketers. His captaincy of India's World Cup-winning team in 1983 was a watershed event in Indian cricket, motivating a generation and engraving his name in cricketing history.

During his playing days, Kapil made 131 Test appearances, scythed 434 wickets and garnered 5,248 runs. In the ODIs, he featured in 225 matches, scalped 253 wickets and struck 3,783 runs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)