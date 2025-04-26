DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Karachi Kings bowler Adam Milne ruled out of PSL 2025

Karachi Kings bowler Adam Milne ruled out of PSL 2025

Adam Milne incurred the injury during the Kings' second match of the season against Lahore Qalandars.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:01 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Karachi Kings encountered a major setback as fast bowler Adam Milne has been excluded from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 because of a knee injury, as per a report from Wisden.

Adam Milne incurred the injury during the Kings' second match of the season against Lahore Qalandars.

Adam Milne, who participated in two matches during PSL 10, remained with the team, and his recovery process was ongoing. However, after discussion with the medical team, it was concluded that he would not be able to continue participating in the season.

Advertisement

He was among prominent New Zealand internationals, including Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson, to decline a central contract last year. Since then, he has played in franchise leagues worldwide, most recently for Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 earlier this year.

Pakistan Under-19 team captain Saad Baig has been named as Milne's temporary replacement. The youngster had linked up with the squad as a partial replacement for Williamson, who had missed the Kings' first five matches, partly due to his IPL 2025 commentary stint. He has already played the Kings' first two matches this season, scoring 29 runs.

Advertisement

Baig, a wicketkeeper-batter who bats left-handed, is considered one of the best young talents in Pakistan. He led the U19 team to the semi-final of last year's World Cup, where Australia defeated them by just one wicket.

While his performance with the bat was lacking (92 runs at 18.4, strike-rate 69.17), he led the tournament's dismissals leaderboard with 15 (14 catches, one stumping) - equaling Sarfaraz Ahmed's 2006 benchmark for a Pakistani wicketkeeper in a Youth ODI World Cup.

Karachi Kings squad: David Warner (captain), Abbas Afridi, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali, Riazullah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Saad Baig, Ben McDermott and Mirza Mamoon. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper