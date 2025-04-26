Karachi Kings bowler Adam Milne ruled out of PSL 2025

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Karachi Kings encountered a major setback as fast bowler Adam Milne has been excluded from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 because of a knee injury, as per a report from Wisden.

Adam Milne incurred the injury during the Kings' second match of the season against Lahore Qalandars.

Adam Milne, who participated in two matches during PSL 10, remained with the team, and his recovery process was ongoing. However, after discussion with the medical team, it was concluded that he would not be able to continue participating in the season.

He was among prominent New Zealand internationals, including Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson, to decline a central contract last year. Since then, he has played in franchise leagues worldwide, most recently for Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 earlier this year.

Pakistan Under-19 team captain Saad Baig has been named as Milne's temporary replacement. The youngster had linked up with the squad as a partial replacement for Williamson, who had missed the Kings' first five matches, partly due to his IPL 2025 commentary stint. He has already played the Kings' first two matches this season, scoring 29 runs.

Baig, a wicketkeeper-batter who bats left-handed, is considered one of the best young talents in Pakistan. He led the U19 team to the semi-final of last year's World Cup, where Australia defeated them by just one wicket.

While his performance with the bat was lacking (92 runs at 18.4, strike-rate 69.17), he led the tournament's dismissals leaderboard with 15 (14 catches, one stumping) - equaling Sarfaraz Ahmed's 2006 benchmark for a Pakistani wicketkeeper in a Youth ODI World Cup.

Karachi Kings squad: David Warner (captain), Abbas Afridi, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali, Riazullah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Saad Baig, Ben McDermott and Mirza Mamoon. (ANI)

