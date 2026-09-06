Karan Singh wins singles title in ITF M15 Bali

Bali [Indonesia], September 6 (ANI): Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athlete Karan Singh clinched the men's singles title at the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour M15, which was played in Bali, Indonesia. This is Karan’s fourth career title and his third of the 2026 season, his second in singles.

​The fourth-seeded Indian (ATP 604) defeated the fifth seed Isaac Becroft of New Zealand in a closely contested final on hard courts, clinching a 7-5, 7-6(3) win to lift the title, according to a release.

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​It was a phenomenal run for Karan, who delivered a flawless week of tennis by winning the championship without dropping a single set. He began the campaign by defeating Indonesian qualifier Gunawan Trismuwantara 6-3, 7-5.

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In the second round, he got the better of local wildcard Rafalentino Ali Da Costa 6-3, 6-2. In the quarterfinals, Singh continued his dominance, defeating another Indonesian wildcard, Nathan Anthony Barki, 6-1, 6-4.

​In the semifinals, Karan was up against the seventh seed Ryotaro Taguchi of Japan. In a commanding performance, Karan got the better of the Japanese player, cruising past him 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets to book his place in the final.

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​The singles victory in Indonesia marks a highly successful continuation of Karan's 2026 calendar, coming just weeks after he clinched the doubles title at the ITF M15 Astana in Kazakhstan.

In August, partnering with Russia's Martin Borisiouk, the unseeded pair battled through three gruelling consecutive match tiebreaks, including an upset over the top seeds in the semifinals, before dominating the local Kazakh pair of Danial Rakhmatullayev and Damir Zhalgasbay 6-3, 6-2 in the final. (ANI)

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