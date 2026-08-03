Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 3 (ANI): Karate Association of Bengal President Hanshi Premjit Sen hailed India's strong performance at the Commonwealth Games, saying the country's sporting success reflects sustained support for athletes across disciplines.

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Congratulating Asmita Dey on her gold medal, he said India's achievements on the international stage are a testament to the progress being made in Indian sports.

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India wrapped up a memorable Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign by finishing fourth in the overall medal standings with 39 medals.

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While, Dey clinched the women's 48kg judo gold medal, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a thrilling golden score contest at the Commonwealth Games.

"The way India is shining in sports today is because, under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sports Ministry and the government are supporting athletes across all games. Whether it is cricket, football, athletics, volleyball, or any other sport, India is performing well. Last month, in Indonesia, at the Asian Cadet Championship, India won a gold medal for the first time, and it was won by a girl athlete. This proves that Indian athletes are doing exceptionally well. Also, our grand salute to Asmita for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games," Sen told ANI.

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India concluded the Glasgow Games with 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals from a 122-member contingent, matching the fourth-place finish achieved in Birmingham four years ago despite competing in a significantly trimmed programme that excluded several sports in which the country traditionally wins medals.

Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story. Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme.

With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals. Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals. (ANI)

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