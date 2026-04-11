Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 11 (ANI): India's international karate athlete Harsha Sahu welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill, stating that it will strengthen women's participation in politics and policymaking, while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

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Speaking to ANI on Friday, Harsha Sahu said the move would provide women with greater representation in Parliament and enable them to play a more active role in shaping national policies.

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"The Women's Reservation Bill has been introduced by the Indian Prime Minister for the empowerment of women. Women are already empowered. But somewhere or the other, women will now show a different claim and that too in the parliament. They will also come forward in the political arena. They will have a share in the formulation of policies that are made in the country. I would like to thank the Prime Minister for this," she said.

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Harsha's remarks come amid the government's ongoing plans to introduce amendments aimed at increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with a proposal to reserve at least 273 seats for women.

According to sources, the proposal under consideration includes amendments to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the introduction of the Delimitation Commission Bill. The exercise is expected to use the 2011 Census as the basis for delimitation and redistribution of seats.

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Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about one third) reserved for women.

The Union Cabinet has already approved a draft amendment bill to the Women's Reservation Act, paving the way for its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed amendment guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, including reserved quotas for SC/ST women, marking a significant step towards greater gender representation in Indian politics.

In an open editorial on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Prime Minister highlighted the contributions of women across sectors and highlighted the importance of increasing their participation in governance. (ANI)

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