Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, others meet Lionel Messi

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, others meet Lionel Messi

Messi is currently in India for his ‘GOAT Tour’  

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:41 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
In this image posted on Dec. 14, 2025, Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, left, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, second left, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, right, and others during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. (@CMOMaharashtra/X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were among the celebrities who met Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who is currently in India for his “GOAT Tour”.

Advertisement

The player arrived in India on December 13 and visited Kolkata on the same day as part of his tour, which covers four cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. Messi was in Mumbai on December 14.

Advertisement

In the videos and pictures circulating on the internet, Khan, Devgn and Shroff are seen interacting with the football star. Khan, who attended the event with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle ahead of the event.

Advertisement

“Got dressed up to take the boys to meet their hero. Thank you to my @hsbc_in family for making it happen,” she wrote in the post.

Advertisement

During Messi’s visit to Kolkata, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived along with his youngest son, AbRam Khan, to meet the player.

Messi arrived in India with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. His tour will conclude today.

He previously visited India in 2011, when he led the Argentina national team in a match against Venezuela. The match took place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

