Kari Motor Speedway braces for Round 2 as CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 resumes on November 14–15

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 12 (ANI): Kari Motor Speedway is ready to host Round 2 of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 on November 14–15, with the opening round’s winners now wearing targets on their backs.

Round 1 had it all, from comfortable victories and a last-corner collision to a stoppage in the rain. The weekend ahead will be about who can protect an advantage and who can claw one back, as per a press release.

Round 2 will show who can stay sharp over two full days and who can bounce back from trouble. With 18 races lined up across Saturday and Sunday, there will be plenty of opportunities to capitalise.

The most unpredictable class of Round 1 produced a different winner in each race. Arya Singh took a wet Saturday contest by 2.456 seconds, Meco Racing’s Dhruvh Goswami won Sunday’s first race by 0.356 seconds with a sweeping outside move on Mehul Agarwal, and Balaprasath converted pole position into victory in the rain-hit finale, which was red-flagged and classified after nine laps.

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Goswami’s Sunday triumph followed a Saturday fightback from 19th on the grid to sixth, while Agarwal was in the fight at the front in all three races and Raghul Rangasamy finished on the podium twice. Rookie Aditya Patnaik’s third place on Saturday, 0.120 seconds clear of Agarwal, showed that the order is far from fixed.

In the Amateurs, Vadodara’s Kabir Sahoch left nothing to chance, winning all three races by margins of 2.298, 3.218 and 1.793 seconds, while lowering his fastest lap from 1:19.880 to 1:19.452 along the way.

The chase is led by Mumbai’s Saurav Sanjay Dey, who climbed from tenth to fifth in his opening race before finishing second and then third, and Srivilliputtur’s Harish Yodhin, who surged from fifth to second on Sunday. Brandon Dsouza and Johnson Xavier Saldanha, separated by just 0.184 seconds in Race 2, will also be looking for more.

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The Professionals produced three different winners across the three races. Coimbatore’s Senthil Kumar took Race 1 from pole by 0.025 seconds, Navaneeth Kumar mastered a red-flag restart to win Race 2, and Bangalore’s Anish Shetty won Sunday’s race from fifth on the grid by 4.091 seconds. Shetty also set the quickest lap of the weekend at 1:15.546, with Vivek Satyanarayan Pillai another name in the mix

Mumbai’s Pratik Sonawane won both Gentleman races from pole, by 8.574 and 5.053 seconds, and set the weekend’s fastest lap of 1:24.681 on Sunday, with Sidharth Balasundaram finishing second each time. The tussle for third has been livelier.

Mira Erda started eighth on Saturday and finished third, only for Vinith Kumar to take the place from her on the penultimate lap of Sunday’s race. Among the Rookies, Sri Lanka’s Aadam Junaid won twice, finishing fifth overall on Sunday, with Ajay Sankar and Shreyans Mittal among those trying to catch him.

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Meco Racing’s Shatveer Shetty dominantly began the season, winning both races from pole by 10.865 and 8.866 seconds. The real contest is for the places behind him. DTS Racing’s Augustine Boby finished second in both races, Sri Lanka’s Aadam Junaid completed the podium each time, and Momentum Motorsports’ Ruthvik Reddy snatched fourth from teammate Yash Vikram Singh by 0.004 seconds on the final lap on Sunday.

Round 1 was also a demanding weekend for the field, with nine drivers failing to finish on Saturday and a three-car collision ending the races of two more on Sunday. Maintaining composure will therefore remain a priority for everyone.

Several drivers left the opening round firmly in control. DTS Racing’s Diljith T S took both Super Stock races, by 15.8 and 10.635 seconds. Noida’s Aman Nagdev did likewise in the Indian Touring Cars, finishing 20.631 and 18.137 seconds clear. Team Performance Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar took the Indian Junior Touring Cars race on Saturday, having started 12th among the combined field, before beating stablemate Srinivas Teja by 0.115 seconds on Sunday.

The Indian Super Touring Cars were the exception. Arka Motorsports’ Arjun Narendran won on Saturday by 10.042 seconds, but Team N1 Intervalve’s Biren Pithawalla took Sunday’s wet race by 2.480 seconds after a pile-up involving several classes at the last corner cost Narendran the win.

Arjun Balu, who edged Pithawall by 0.343 seconds for second place on Saturday, is also in the hunt, leaving the class heading into Round 2 with the wins shared and the title picture wide open. (ANI)

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