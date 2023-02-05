Karmakar took suspension for swift resolution of case

PTI

New Delhi, February 4

Handed a 21-month ban for failing a dope test, India’s gymnastics ace Dipa Karmakar today said she accepted provisional suspension after returning positive for a banned drug in order to swiftly resolve her case with the international gymnastics federation.

Karmakar, however, claimed that she “unknowingly ingested” the prohibited substance, Higenamine – S3 Beta-2 Agonists as per WADA’s prohibited list – which was found in her dope sample.

“...I unknowingly ingested and could not determine the source of (the banned substance). I decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution with the international federation,” Karmakar wrote on her Twitter page.

Karmakar’s sample was collected for an out-of-competition test on October 11, 2021, by the International Testing Agency (ITA), an independent organisation managing the anti-doping programme of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

According to the US Anti-Doping Agency, Higenamine is found in several herbs used for traditional medicine and is used in supplements. It was added to the WADA prohibited list in 2017.

Karmakar said mentally, the case has been the “toughest” battle she has fought in her life.

“I didn’t even know how it (the banned drug) entered my body and that for any sportsperson...it would have broken anybody. So it is not only hurtful but also the toughest mental battle that I have ever fought,” the gymnast said. “I had two surgeries in 2017 and 2019 and when I returned to the field... I mean, I faced one setback after another. I just want to get back strongly on the field.”

Her last FIG event was the 2019 World Cup in Baku. Her ban period will end on July 10 this year as it was deemed to begin on the day the sample was collected, and all her subsequent results were disqualified.