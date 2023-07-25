Karman achieves new high

New Delhi, July 24
India’s Karman Kaur Thandi has clinched her second W60 ITF title of her career after winning at the Evansville Open in the USA.
Karman overcame a strong challenge from Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine before winning 7-5 4-6 6-1 to secure her second singles crown at an ITF women’s world tour $60,000 tournament on Sunday. With this win, Karman becomes the only Indian woman after Sania Mirza to win a pro title in the USA.
Karman had won her maiden W60 ITF title in Saguenay last year. Overall, this was her fourth career title.
At the Evansville, Karman ousted Maria Fernanda Navarro of Mexico in Round 1 before eliminating local challenger Maribella Zamarripa. She then beat wildcard Allie Kiick of the United States 6-3 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Karman prevailed over Mccartney Kessler of the United States 6-4 7-5 in the semifinals to make her way into the final.
Karman is currently 261st in the WTA singles rankings and is the second-ranked women’s player in the country.
This victory comes after her two recent runner-up finishes — in the doubles event of the W60 Saskatoon Challenger, Canada, and in the singles event of the W60 Sumter Palmetto Pro Open in the USA.
