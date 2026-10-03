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Home / Sports / Karnal pacer Anshul Kamboj set to make ODI debut against West Indies in Mullanpur

Karnal pacer Anshul Kamboj set to make ODI debut against West Indies in Mullanpur

Kamboj replaces injured Prasidh Krishna; Virat Kohli hands him debut cap ahead of series finale at PCA stadium

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Mullanpur, Updated At : 02:45 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Karnal pacer Anshul Kamboj is set to make ODI debut against West Indies in Mullanpur. Image credit/Instagram @anshulkambojak47
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Karnal pacer Anshul Kamboj is set to make his One Day International (ODI) debut for India against the West Indies in the third and final match of the series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Stadium in Mullanpur.

Kamboj replaces Prasidh Krishna, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old was handed his ODI debut cap by Virat Kohli during the team huddle ahead of the match, which is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

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The game will be the first men’s ODI to be played at the Mullanpur stadium.

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Kamboj joined the Indian squad after featuring for India A against Australia A. He picked up three wickets in the first match before leaving the squad after bowling just two overs in the second innings to link up with the national team.

The Karnal pacer has an impressive List A record, having taken 56 wickets in 35 matches at an average of 22.41. He made his Test debut during India’s tour of England last year.

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Prasidh, meanwhile, bowled only five overs in the Guwahati ODI, conceding 45 runs and dismissing Keacy Carty. He left the field in the 31st over of the innings with the hamstring injury.

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