Karnataka Cricket Association condoles demise of former state cricketer SL Akshay

Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has expressed profound grief over the demise of former Karnataka cricketer SL Akshay.

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A press release issued by KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and the Managing Committee said that Akshay represented Karnataka with distinction at the first-class level and continued to serve the game with unwavering passion and dedication long after his playing career.

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As a junior-level coach, Akshay played a pivotal role in nurturing and mentoring young cricketers, leaving an enduring impact on the development of cricketing talent in the State, the release said.

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"His commitment to the sport, gentle nature, and selfless contribution towards shaping the next generation of cricketers earned him immense respect and admiration across the cricketing fraternity. Karnataka cricket has lost not only a former player and coach, but also a deeply valued member of its family," the KSCA noted.

The association extended its heartfelt condolences to Akshay's family, friends, teammates, students, and all those whose lives he touched through his guidance and affection.

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"We pray that the Almighty grants them strength, courage, and solace to overcome this irreparable loss. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," the relsease added. (ANI)

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