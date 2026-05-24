icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Karnataka Cricket Association condoles demise of former state cricketer SL Akshay

Karnataka Cricket Association condoles demise of former state cricketer SL Akshay

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM May 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has expressed profound grief over the demise of former Karnataka cricketer SL Akshay.

Advertisement

A press release issued by KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and the Managing Committee said that Akshay represented Karnataka with distinction at the first-class level and continued to serve the game with unwavering passion and dedication long after his playing career.

Advertisement

As a junior-level coach, Akshay played a pivotal role in nurturing and mentoring young cricketers, leaving an enduring impact on the development of cricketing talent in the State, the release said.

Advertisement

"His commitment to the sport, gentle nature, and selfless contribution towards shaping the next generation of cricketers earned him immense respect and admiration across the cricketing fraternity. Karnataka cricket has lost not only a former player and coach, but also a deeply valued member of its family," the KSCA noted.

The association extended its heartfelt condolences to Akshay's family, friends, teammates, students, and all those whose lives he touched through his guidance and affection.

Advertisement

"We pray that the Almighty grants them strength, courage, and solace to overcome this irreparable loss. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," the relsease added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts