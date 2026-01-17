Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Karnataka Government on Saturday granted permission to Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy stadium to host international matches and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches

In an official release, Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Official Spokesperson of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, said, "We are pleased to inform you that the Home Department, Government of Karnataka, has granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host international and IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru."

However, the Board highlighted that the permission granted is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the government and concerned authorities.

"The permission is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the Government and the concerned Authorities. KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions. The Association has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee and remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security, and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit," the statement added.

The development comes after the cricket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was suspended since June last year after 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL title celebration.

Recently, in a formal communication to the KSCA, RCB proposed installing 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, according to a release.

The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety.

The solution leverages advanced analysis of video, audio and text data to accelerate investigations and enable faster, more accurate decision-making. Its real-time AI video analytics capability enables early detection of incidents such as violence, unauthorised access and intrusion, facilitating swift and effective law-enforcement response.RCB has further committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately Rs 4.5 crore, the release stated.

The integration of this advanced technology will elevate crowd management standards and reinforce a safe, secure and seamless matchday experience for all fans. (ANI)

