Home / Sports / Karnataka High Court allows Shanth Kumar to contest KSCA Presidential election after Rs 200 dues row

Karnataka High Court allows Shanth Kumar to contest KSCA Presidential election after Rs 200 dues row

ANI
Updated At : 01:55 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): The High Court of Karnataka has permitted KN Shanth Kumar to contest the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections for the post of President. His nomination, which had earlier been rejected by the Returning Officer over non-payment of Rs 200 in dues, has now been cleared following the court's order.

With the court allowing his candidature, Shanth Kumar will now be in the fray for the top post in the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

The Karnataka High Court had directed that elections for the post of President be held on December 7 next month. November 26 was set as the last date to withdraw the nominations.

Venkatesh Prasad and KN Shanth Kumar were the two candidates in the fray. However, during the scrutiny of nominations held on November 24, Shanth Kumar's nomination was declared invalid, the officials said, adding that Venkatesh Prasad, being the only candidate in the fray, was declared elected unopposed.

The High Court bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj, hearing a petition filed by KSCA challenging the letter written by the Returning Officer to postpone the elections to December 30, had directed the KSCA elections on December 7.

Returning to KSCA after 12 years, Venkatesh Prasad had previously served as the vice-president of KSCA from 2010 to 2013. At that time, Anil Kumble was the president and Javagal Srinath was the secretary. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

