Karnataka: No police clearance yet for Chinnaswamy Stadium for hosting Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1 (ANI): The uncertainty over M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosting the Maharaja Trophy T20 matches remains, as Bengaluru Police is yet to give a clearance to the state's cricket body, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to play the matches at the venue.

Advertisement

The two-week tournament is scheduled from August 11 to 27, as per ESPNCricinfo. The non-clearance is primarily due to the ongoing CID investigation into the stampede, which took place on July 4 near the venue after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win July 3. The stampede resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50.

Last week, a one-man committee appointed by the state government for the investigation into the stampede deemed the venue "unsafe" for large-scale events, and it "strongly recommended" that large-scale events be relocated to venues that are "better suited" for holding big crowds.

Advertisement

Anticipating hurdles, KSCA had earlier announced that the fourth season of the Maharaja Trophy will be played behind closed doors, and they are already exploring some alternate venues, like their own facility in Alur and Wadeyar Ground in Mysuru. While Alur boasts of excellent drainage facilities, there are no floodlights, and there is a problem with spectator seating as well.

As of now, Alur is set to hold the group stage matches of the day women's T20 competition, the Maharani T20, from August 4 onwards. KSCA wanted to host the finals of this tournament at Chinnaswamy, but with police approvals yet to come, it seems unlikely, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Advertisement

While KSCA grapples with a possibility of a late venue switch, franchises are concerned about the financial losses they could face. They all had already made bookings for their players and staff, keeping in mind that central Bengaluru would host the entire competition.

The police clearance issue puts KSCA in a tough spot as the venue will host high-profile matches in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup this year, including a semifinal and possibly the final as well. India is all set to play Sri Lanka in their tournament opener here on September 20. Also, the stadium is supposed to host two warm-up games leading up to the tournament.

India's domestic season opener tournament, Duleep Trophy will be played at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Centre of Excellence. BCCI was considering holding the final at Chinnaswamy, but plans were cancelled, keeping the Women's World Cup in mind. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)