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Home / Sports / Karnataka youth urged to take part in Viksit Bharat Quiz in large numbers 

Karnataka youth urged to take part in Viksit Bharat Quiz in large numbers 

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ANI
Updated At : 11:02 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has launched the Viksit Bharat Quiz, the first stage of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2027.

Young people, including those in Karnataka, have been urged to participate in large numbers in the quiz.

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The quiz, open to all young Indians aged 15–29 years (as on August 17, 2026), is being conducted digitally in multiple languages on the MY Bharat portal (mybharat.gov.in) from August 17 to September 30, 2026, a release said.

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VBYLD 2027 features a structured, merit-based five-stage pathway, beginning with the Viksit Bharat Quiz and progressing through the Essay Challenge, District Championship, State/UT VBYLD and National VBYLD, the release said.

The programme will culminate in the National Dialogue in New Delhi from January 10 to 12, 2027, coinciding with National Youth Day. It will feature six major tracks: Viksit Bharat Challenge, Cultural Track, Design for Bharat, Hack for Social Cause, Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge and Youth Parliament.

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The Viksit Bharat Challenge Track will follow a new 10-region framework with region-specific themes reflecting India’s diverse developmental priorities.

Karnataka has been placed in the Southern Gateway: Technology & Innovation Region, alongside Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on technology, innovation and future readiness.

The top 10% of quiz participants nationally, up to 4 lakh youth, will advance to a 500-word Essay Challenge, followed by in-person District and State championships. Regional finalists at the National VBYLD will also get an opportunity to present their ideas directly before the Prime Minister.

The VBYLD 2027 aims to provide young Indians without a political family background with an opportunity to enter public life and contribute to nation-building. It seeks to identify, nurture and provide a national platform for youth aspiring to contribute to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’, while promoting national integration by bringing together youth voices from across States and Union Territories.

The initiative will also showcase youth leadership, innovation and talent across areas such as governance, technology, culture, entrepreneurship and design, while establishing a transparent, merit-based pathway from the district level to a national dialogue with policymakers and the Prime Minister.

Young Indians can participate in the Viksit Bharat Quiz by visiting the MY Bharat portal and clicking on the VBYLD 2027 pop-up. They then need to select “Participate in Quiz”, read the instructions and click “Start Quiz.” New users will have to complete their MY Bharat registration before logging in.

Participants must verify their details, enter a referral code if available, select their preferred language, attempt and submit the quiz, and share their feedback. Upon completion, participants can download their Certificate of Participation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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