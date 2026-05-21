"Kartik Tyagi is the comeback story of this IPL": Suresh Raina

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina praised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Kartik Tyagi for staging a strong comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after several injury-hit and inconsistent seasons.

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Raina highlighted Tyagi's dedication to fitness during his time away from the league, including going unsold in the 2025 auction, which he said helped him rebuild his body and form.

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He noted Tyagi's impressive turnaround this season, where he has taken 18 wickets in 13 matches, contrasting sharply with his limited appearances in previous years.

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Raina also recalled first seeing him as a 15-year-old during a domestic match, praising his early promise, strong work ethic, and consistency. He added that if Tyagi maintains his fitness and form, an India debut is well within reach.

"Kartik Tyagi is the comeback story of this IPL season. He has worked hard on his fitness, and it has paid off. In 2022, he played only two matches and took one wicket. In 2023, he played three games and took one wicket. In 2024, he played just one match. He went unsold in the 2025 auction, but that break allowed him to focus on his fitness and overcome his injury problems. This season, he has been outstanding. He has played 13 matches and picked up 18 wickets. I remember when he was just 15 years old, he played a match for UP in Bilaspur. I was the captain. He bowled really well that day. Kartik Tyagi is hardworking, and his work ethic is excellent. I hope he has many more good seasons. If he stays fit, no one can stop him from making his India debut," Raina said on JioHotstar.

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Tyagi's initial breakthrough in the IPL in 2020 showed great promise for the future, but recurring injuries subsequently restricted his opportunities across formats. He went unsold in the 2025 auction before being picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 30 lakh in December last year.

Across his first five IPL seasons, Tyagi managed 15 wickets in 20 appearances. In contrast, his 18 wickets in IPL 2026 alone are seven more than the next-best KKR seamer, Vaibhav Arora, who has 11 wickets at an economy rate of 10.26. (ANI)

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