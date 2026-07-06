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Home / Sports / Kashi Rudras launch Rudras Cup ahead of UPT20 Season 4

Kashi Rudras launch Rudras Cup ahead of UPT20 Season 4

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ANI
Updated At : 04:23 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Defending UPT20 champions Kashi Rudras launch the Rudras Cup, the first regional scouting tournament introduced by a UPT20 franchise, which will be held at the JK Loco Railway Stadium here in Kanpur on July 7 and 8.

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The announcement comes on the back of the franchise's successful first phase of player trials at Sigra Stadium in Varanasi, where more than 1,100 aspiring cricketers from across Uttar Pradesh registered to showcase their talent, according to a press release. The promising response reaffirmed the growing reach of the Kashi Rudras' grassroots talent identification programme.

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Rudras Cup will bring together four regional teams representing Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Fatehpur. The tournament has been designed to provide shortlisted players with another competitive platform to impress the franchise's coaching and scouting staff ahead of the upcoming UPT20 season.

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Kashi Rudras Representative, Sukhvinder Singh, said: "The response to our trials has been extremely encouraging and shows the passion young cricketers across Uttar Pradesh have for the game. This newly introduced Rudras Cup is the next step in that journey, giving these players another opportunity to compete and express themselves in a competitive environment.

"We are looking forward to discovering more talented youngsters who can become part of the Kashi Rudras family," Singh said.

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The performances in the Rudras Cup will play an important role in strengthening the franchise's squad ahead of UPT20's upcoming season.

Kashi Rudras are UPT20's most successful franchise, having lifted the title in Seasons 1 and 3. Beyond their on-field success, the franchise remains committed to strengthening the state's cricketing ecosystem by creating meaningful opportunities for aspiring young cricketers through structured scouting and player development initiatives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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