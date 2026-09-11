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Home / Sports / Kashi Rudras reflect on 2026 campaign after fourth successive playoff berth

Kashi Rudras reflect on 2026 campaign after fourth successive playoff berth

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Two-time champions Kashi Rudras brought their fourth season of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League to a close after another resilient campaign that saw them reach the playoffs for the fourth successive season.

Despite bowing out in a thrilling Eliminator against Noida Kings by just one run, Kashi Rudras finished third in the league stage after making a strong comeback from a challenging mid-season phase, according to a release.

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Kashi Rudras won three of their first four matches before going through a difficult run of four consecutive defeats. However, the defending champions showed immense character in the latter stages of the league, bouncing back to secure crucial wins and ultimately storming into the playoffs with an emphatic 56-run victory over table-toppers Meerut Mavericks in their final league-stage fixture.

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Captain Karan Sharma was once again at the forefront of the team’s campaign, finishing the season as the Orange Cap winner with 361 runs. The skipper produced several memorable knocks, including a sensational 102 off 51 balls against Noida Super Kings and a brilliant 92 off 48 balls against Gorakhpur Lions. He also finished the season as the tournament’s leading six-hitter, with 26 sixes to his name.

With the ball, Atal Bihari Rai led the way with 15 wickets, while Kartik Yadav enjoyed a breakthrough campaign. The 19-year-old left-arm spinner finished with 11 wickets and was one of the standout performers of the season.

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His best performance came in the final league-stage fixture against Meerut Mavericks, where he returned outstanding figures of 3/12 in four overs to earn the Player of the Match award.

The emergence of Kartik and Sangam Singh was among the biggest positives of the campaign, with several young players stepping up and showcasing the depth of talent within the Kashi Rudras setup. Rishabh Rajput made an impact with the ball, while Virat Jaiswal impressed with the bat, highlighting a promising young core that can form an important part of the franchise’s future in the seasons ahead. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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