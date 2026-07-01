Kashi Rudras witness strong response to player trials with more than 1,100 registrations ahead of UPT20 Season 4

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Reinforcing their commitment to identifying and nurturing homegrown talent, the Kashi Rudras received an overwhelming response to their player trials ahead of Season 4 of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League (UPT20), with more than 1,100 aspiring cricketers registering to showcase their skills at the Sigra Stadium in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The trials drew participants from across Uttar Pradesh, with players travelling from cities including Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and several other districts, underlining the growing popularity of the Kashi Rudras' grassroots talent identification programme, according to a press release.

Advertisement

The selection process is being overseen by coaches Dhruv Singh and Ubaid Kamal, who are evaluating players as part of the franchise's player development initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing hidden talent from its catchment region.

Advertisement

Sukhvinder Singh, Representative, Kashi Rudras, said: "Kashi Rudras is committed to creating opportunities for young cricketers from every corner of Uttar Pradesh. Our grassroots scouting programme is focused on identifying raw talent and providing a pathway to the highest level. We are excited to welcome another talented group of youngsters who could become the next stars of the Kashi Rudras."

Over the past three seasons, the Kashi Rudras have established themselves as one of the leading franchises in promoting grassroots talent, the release said. Players such as Kartik Yadav, Amar Choudhary and Deepak Rana earned opportunities through the franchise's open trials and have since gone on to represent the team in the UPT20 League, reinforcing the effectiveness of the programme.

Advertisement

The required squad strength is between 23 and 25 players. Of these, five-seven players will be selected through the trials. Meanwhile, the UPT20 Season 4 Player Auction takes place in Agra on July 22, where Kashi Rudras will complete their squad for the upcoming season.

Representing Uttar Pradesh in the UPT20 League, the Kashi Rudras have emerged as one of the competition's most successful franchises, having lifted the title in Seasons 1 and 3. Beyond on-field success, the franchise remains committed to strengthening the cricketing ecosystem in the state by creating meaningful opportunities for aspiring young cricketers through structured scouting and player development initiatives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)