Kashmir girls embrace cricket, eight teams compete in four-day knockout tournament in Pattan

Pattan (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): Cricket, traditionally considered a male-dominated sport, is attracting growing interest among girls in Kashmir, with young players from different parts of the Valley stepping onto the field to showcase their talent and pursue their sporting ambitions.

Providing a platform to these aspiring cricketers, the Koshur Foundation organised a four-day female knockout cricket tournament, titled 'Arni Maal', at the Pattan Higher Secondary School cricket ground in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The tournament witnessed participation from girls, including those belonging to far-flung areas of the Valley.

The growing participation reflects the increasing enthusiasm among young girls for cricket, as they look to break traditional barriers and make their mark in a sport that has largely been associated with boys.

Speaking to ANI, Saima, one of the participating players, said the tournament provided girls with an opportunity to display their talent, particularly in areas where access to sporting platforms remains limited.

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"As everyone knows, cricket is not as widely popular among girls as it is among boys. That is why this tournament is a wonderful initiative—it gives girls an opportunity to display their talent. In many parts of Kashmir, parents are reluctant to let girls participate in sports. Even when girls are allowed, they rarely get the right platform. Cricket is one of the best sports for personal development; it keeps a person both mentally and physically fit," she said.

Emphasising the importance of providing opportunities to young players, Saima said such tournaments help them assess their abilities and set goals for the future.

"It is extremely crucial. If you want to identify talent, you must provide opportunities. Platforms like this help players understand their strengths, assess where they stand, and set clear goals for their sporting future," she said.

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Manzoor Ahmad Mir, President of the Koshur Foundation and organiser of the tournament, said the initiative was conceived after he noticed young girls practising cricket at the ground.

He said the foundation wanted to provide them with an equal opportunity to participate in the sport and demonstrate their abilities.

"This tournament has been organised by our NGO, the Koshur Foundation. The idea originated when I noticed young girls practising cricket here on this ground. Cricket has always been dominated by boys, so we wanted to provide these girls an equal stage. By God’s grace, the response was overwhelming. Around eight teams representing six districts across the Kashmir Valley—including Pulwama, Uri, Bandipora, and Budgam—are participating in this four-day knockout event," he said. (ANI)

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