New Delhi [India] May 6 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Kashvee Gautam has been excluded from the current women's tri-series between India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa because of injury, limiting her first international campaign to merely three matches. Uncapped Kranti Goud has been chosen as the substitute, according to the ICC website.

Gautam, who made her debut in the series opener against Sri Lanka, remained wicketless in the games she played and scored 22 runs.

The right-arm pacer had returned figures of 0 for 28 in her eight overs in the opening game, where India secured a dominant nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka. She followed it up with 0-47 against South Africa and 0-23 in the second fixture against Sri Lanka.

Gautam earned an international call-up after impressing Women Premier League (WPL) 2025, where she played for Gujarat Giants. In nine games, she picked up 11 wickets at an average of 18.18 with an economy rate of 6.45 and a strike rate of 16.9.

Kranti Goud, a right-arm seamer who is yet to feature at the international level, has played eight matches for UP Warriorz in the WPL, picking up six wickets across as many innings.

Her first-ever wicket in the league was that of Meg Lanning, whom she clean bowled in her team's first win of the season. She also picked the wickets of Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Jess Jonassen in the game to end with 4-25.

Goud was picked in the WPL on the back of a successful Senior Women's ODI Trophy, where her 15 wickets, including a four-for in the final against Bengal, helped Madhya Pradesh win their maiden title.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, currently top the table with two wins from three games and four points to their name in the tri-series.

Indian Women's squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Shuchi Upadhyay. (ANI)

