Katey Martin hails Delhi Capitals' adaptability, Jemimah Rodrigues' captaincy after win over RCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Former New Zealand women's cricketer Katey Martin lauded Delhi Capitals (DC) for their adaptability after their second consecutive win in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season and also praised Jemimah Rodrigues' captaincy as her team ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) undefeated run in the tournament on Saturday.

The WPL playoffs race has heated up as DC defeated RCB to move to second on the points table.

Opting to field first, Delhi Capitals' bowlers adapted to the conditions and bowled RCB out for 109. Nandni Sharma led the attack with figures of 3 for 26, including two wickets in the final over, and retained the Purple Cap with 13 wickets in the tournament so far. Marizanne Kapp (2 for 17), Chinelle Henry (2 for 22) and Minnu Mani (2 for 18) supported with disciplined spells to restrain the opposition.

Chasing 110, Delhi Capitals steadied after an early wobble to complete the target in professional fashion. Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt shared a 52-run stand to calm the innings, with Wolvaardt finishing unbeaten on 42 and Rodrigues contributing a valuable 24. The Capitals finished on 111 for 3, sealing the win with 7 wickets in hand, aiming to stay in the playoff hunt.

Speaking on JioStar's Match Centre Live, Katey Martin said the Delhi Capitals have learned from past losses and adapted their bowling strategy, with key performances from bowlers like Nandni Sharma. She highlighted their tactical approach in chases and noted that they haven't lost to the same team twice this season, showing their ability to adjust and improve.

"Delhi Capitals know what they must do to bounce back. They have shifted their mindset after the Navi Mumbai leg of the WPL 2026, understanding what works here in Vadodara. I think their bowlers have led this change. Nandni Sharma, the way she takes wickets at the death, is key to their plan. They played carefully and gave up chances in the chase against RCB, but they wanted to finish within 18 overs to move into second place. They have also not lost to the same team twice this season. That shows they learn and adapt when they face an opponent again," she said.

Katey Martin also praised Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues for her proactive captaincy, bowler management, and calm leadership, noting her ability to make strategic bowling changes and maintain team balance.

"The bowling changes at certain moments were very good by captain Jemimah Rodrigues. She was constantly moving around the field and talking to her bowlers. For a captain, to keep the team balanced while doing that can be challenging, but she kept things clear. She backed the bowlers and they backed her plans. We saw her energy in the celebrations too. She kept thanking the bowlers, even for helping with DRS calls. I think there is more calmness, clarity, and comfort now in how she uses her different bowlers," Martin said. (ANI)

