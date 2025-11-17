Katich makes huge Ashes predictions for Smith, Root; backs Brook to be "Kevin Pietersen type player" for Three Lions

Melbourne [Australia], November 17 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich has made bold prediction for compatriot Steve Smith and Joe Root from England for the Ashes series Down Under, saying that the Aussie Test maestro will walk away with the 'Player of the Series' honours while a maiden century on Australian soild will continue to elude the second-highest run-getter in the format.

While Smith is in a fine nick heading into the home Ashes, Root has a massive burden of expectations on his shoulders to keep the 'Bazball' powered English line-up stable and give them a platform to perform their batting pyrotechnics. Having looted runs everywhere, a century in Australia still eludes Root, who is chasing Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar's all-time highest Test runs tally of 15,921, currently at second spot with 13,543 runs and 39 centuries.

Speaking on SEN Cricket, Katich said, "I have tipped that it will be Steve Smith (who will have a bigger series), I think he is in for a big summer. I think England are going to have serious plans for him with their attack, but I also think he is so experienced and so good in our conditions that he will find a way to get through that challenge."

"And I think he always gets himself up for the big Ashes (series). He has had a good lead-in; he got a couple of 50s the other day at the SCG in a very low-scoring affair for New South Wales when they got bowled out for 120 in both innings. He is the standout for me. I think he will be the player of the series," he added.

With 3,417 runs in 37 Ashes Tests, including 12 tons and 13 fifties and a best score of 239, Smith is the third-highest run-getter in Ashes history. This year in six Tests, he has made 515 runs in 10 innings at an average of 51.50, with two centuries and fifties each and a best score of 141.

For Root, Katich hilariously suggested that ex-Australian player Matthew Hayden might have to walk around naked at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), something that the ex-opener had hilariously promised to do on a podcast.

"That is a tough one; they have got some serious players in that lineup. I am tipping that Root still does not get a hundred here. I am backing that in.

"I want to see the big fella Matty Hayden, have to do that lap. He has come out and made a big statement. I think it is around the MCG, and I do not reckon he has got anything on. I think everyone in Australia might want to see that happen, but maybe some do not as well, particularly his wife," he added.

Root, with 2,428 Ashes runs in 34 Tests, including four centuries and 18 fifties, is in incredible touch this year. In six Tests this year, he has made 571 runs at an average of 63.44, with three fours and a six, with his best score of 150.

Katich, now serving as a commentator, believes that England's young batting sensation Harry Brook is a "danger man" and could cause severe damage when the ball becomes old. He also compared him to former English great Kevin Pietersen, as someone who can "put that pressure on" the Aussie bowling line-up.

"In all seriousness, the one for me that is the danger man who can do some serious damage with the older ball is Harry Brook," he added.

"He comes in in unbelievable form over the last 12 to 18 months. He has taken the leadership of the white-ball team now, so I think he will want to make a real statement in this series away from home."

"To be that Kevin Pietersen-style player for England and really put that pressure on. He can be that man," he concluded.

This year, Brook has slammed 539 runs in six Tests and 10 innings at an average of 53.90, with two centuries and three fifties. He was also the 'Player of the Series' in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India.

Australia's First Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England's squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

Series schedule:

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-25.

Second Test: Gabba, December 4-8.

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21.

Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30.

Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8. (ANI)

