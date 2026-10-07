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Home / Sports / "Kaun hai yeah log, kahan se aate hai yeah log": Mohit Sharma's filmy one-liner response to Rohit-Virat critics

"Kaun hai yeah log, kahan se aate hai yeah log": Mohit Sharma's filmy one-liner response to Rohit-Virat critics

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ANI
Updated At : 08:06 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], October 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Mohit Sharma took a hilarious dig at critics doubting the place of ODI-exclusive stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI set-up ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup, saying that there is no point in talking about the issue.

Mohit was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) season 3, where he is playing for the India Champions side.

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Questioned about constant chatter around Rohit and Virat's spots in the ODI set-up that rises with every series due to lack of ODIs being played, he replied while referencing to a dialogue by actor Arshad Warsi in movie Jolly LLB, which has turned into a meme.

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"I remember a meme, 'Kaun hai log, kahan se aate hai yeah log'. There is no point in talking about this," said Mohit, shutting down the noise from his side with a brutal one-liner.

This year in nine ODIs, Virat has scored 552 runs in nine innings at an average of 69.00 and a strike rate of 117.94, with two centuries and three fifties, with best score of 139*. During the recent ODIs against West Indies this month, he scored 168 runs across three innings, including an explosive 88-ball 139* in the first ODI while chasing 290-odd runs. Virat is the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs of all time, with 15,109 runs at an average of 58.78, with 55 centuries and 79 fifties and a best score of 183.

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On the other hand, Rohit, despite all the chatter around his place and fitness, continues to go strong. He is India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with 12,120 runs in 291 ODIs and 283 innings at an average of 49.26, with 35 centuries and 63 fifties, with a best score of 264. He has maintained a rich run of form in ODIs this year, with 604 runs across 12 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 104.67, including two centuries and two fifties and best score of 138.

During the ODIs against WI, he was India's second-highest run-scorer, with 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of over 115, including a century and a fifty and a best score of 101.

The beloved 'Ro-Ko' duo will be in action against New Zealand in five-match ODI series away from home from November 4 onwards and then three Sri Lanka ODIs at home from December 13 onwards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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