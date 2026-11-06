Kavita Chand sets new Indian record on Kilimanjaro, scales Uhuru Peak in 12 hours 46 minutes

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Indian endurance athlete and mountaineer Kavita Chand has become the first Indian to complete the Mount Kilimanjaro round trip in under 24 hours, finishing the challenge in 22 hours and 36 minutes. Her achievement also includes an ascent time of 12 hours and 46 minutes, marking an extraordinary performance on Africa's highest mountain.

Kavita undertook the Mweka Gate–Uhuru Peak–Mweka Gate route, reaching the summit at 5,895 metres before returning to the starting point. Her ascent time of 12 hours and 46 minutes makes it a remarkable speed-climbing achievement, according to a press release.

A conventional Kilimanjaro expedition generally takes five to nine days for the ascent and descent, allowing climbers time to acclimatise to the increasing altitude. Kavita's attempt required extensive preparation and a carefully coordinated support system.

Her preparation included three months of training for the Chicago Marathon, held on October 11, during which she ran approximately 70–90 kilometres every week and undertook strength training three times a week. She finished as the third-fastest Indian woman at the marathon.

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Immediately afterwards, she travelled to Nepal for an expedition to Himlung Himal (7,126 metres). Although she could not reach the summit, she acclimatised to approximately 6,600 metres, gaining valuable experience at high altitude before the Kilimanjaro attempt.

Explaining what motivated her to attempt the speed climb, Kavita said, “Kilimanjaro was already on my list as part of my Seven Summits journey. A few people had suggested that I could attempt a speed climb there, and since I had to climb it anyway, I thought of making the experience more adventurous. Completing the ascent in 12 hours and 46 minutes and the entire round trip in 22 hours and 36 minutes is extremely special. I would also like to thank Bharath and Romil from Boots & Crampons and the entire support team for being part of this journey and helping make it possible.”

The expedition was coordinated by Bharath and Romil from Boots & Crampons, who worked with the local team in Tanzania on logistics, route planning and safety arrangements. The advance team established a camp at Barafu Camp, located at 4,673 metres, ahead of Kavita's arrival. Guide 1 accompanied her during the summit push, supported by a summit porter, while Guide 2 assisted during the approach and descent. Emmanuel coordinated local arrangements in Tanzania.

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Commenting on the achievement, Bharath from Boots & Crampons said, “Completing the Kilimanjaro round trip in under 24 hours is a remarkable achievement. Kavita's determination, endurance and preparation made this possible. We are proud to have supported her in setting this milestone for Indian mountaineering.”

Kilimanjaro is the fifth mountain Kavita has climbed as part of her Seven Summits journey, which involves reaching the highest peak on each of the seven continents. She has already completed five of the six World Marathon Majors, with one more to go, and has participated in several other marathons. Her previous mountaineering achievements include Elbrus, Denali, Vinson and Aconcagua.

The successful expedition marks another significant step in her Seven Summits journey and establishes a new milestone for Indian mountaineering. (ANI)

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