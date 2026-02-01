KCL: Ashu Malik and Himanshu headline action-packed Day 8 as Hisar Heroes and Rohtak Royals clinch wins

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League witnessed a thrilling mix of drama and dominance as Hisar Heroes stunned Karnal Kings in a last-raid thriller, while Rohtak Royals produced a commanding performance against Gurugram Gurus, making it a memorable day highlighted by standout displays from Ashu Malik and Himanshu.

Hisar Heroes delivered one of the most gripping matches of the season, edging past Karnal Kings 41-39 to hand the Kings their first defeat of the league, according to a release.

The match exploded into life early as Ashu Malik spearheaded an aggressive raiding assault that resulted in the fastest all-out of the tournament, achieved in just 3 minutes and 33 seconds, helping Hisar race to a 9-1 lead. Karnal Kings, however, responded through Surender Gill, whose raids swung momentum back in their favour. The contest remained fiercely competitive, with both Ashu Malik and Surender Gill completing their Super 10s, and Karnal taking a slender 25-23 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Karnal stretch their advantage to 33-24, but Hisar's refusal to give in turned the match on its head. Timely tackles, led by Surjeet Narwal, sparked a comeback that saw Hisar inflict a crucial all-out and level the score at 39-39 late in the game.

Under immense pressure, Hisar's defence successfully stopped Surender Gill on a do-or-die raid before Ashu Malik calmly executed the winning raid, sealing a famous victory. Ashu was deservedly named Raider of the Match, while Ashish Malik earned Defender of the Match honours for Karnal Kings. "We showed great character today. Even when we were behind, the belief in the group never dropped, We know we have a strong unit and we just need to continue this momentum in all the remaining matches." said Ashu Malik after the win.

In the other encounter, Rohtak Royals overpowered Gurugram Gurus 44-32, riding on a powerful start and a disciplined defensive display.

The Royals inflicted an early all-out within the opening 10 minutes to surge ahead 12-4, with Ankit Rana and Milan Dahiya leading the charge in attack. Despite Neeraj Narwal's efforts to keep Gurugram in the contest, Rohtak's defence, anchored by Himanshu, kept tightening the screws. The Royals went into halftime with a commanding 24-12 lead and, although Gurugram briefly clawed back with an all-out in the second half, Rohtak quickly regained control through composed raiding and solid tackles.

Rohtak closed out the match with confidence, reaffirming their strength as a balanced unit. Mandeep was named Best Raider of the Match for Gurugram Gurus, while Himanshu claimed Best Defender honours for Rohtak Royals.

Reflecting on the performance, Himanshu said, "Our focus was on staying tight in defence and supporting the raiders. Once we got the early momentum, we just built on it. Now we look forward for the next match and hope to steal and win there as well."

Together, the two matches underlined the intensity and unpredictability of the Kabaddi Champions League, with Ashu Malik's match-winning brilliance and Himanshu's defensive mastery standing out as defining moments of an action-packed day. (ANI)

