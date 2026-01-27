Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 27 (ANI): Hisar Heroes registered a hard-fought 41-38 victory over Bhiwani Bulls in Match 3 of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), with star raider Ashu Malik producing a sensational all-round performance in a contest marked by momentum swings and high drama, according to a release.

Ashu Malik opened the scoring with a bonus-point raid, while Bhiwani Bulls responded through their marquee raider Devank Dalal, who quickly set the tempo. Early exchanges were intense, with Dalal being tackled within the first two minutes, only for the Bulls to revive him by getting Ashu out soon after. At 5-5, Dalal took charge, scoring crucial raid points and pushing Hisar Heroes into their first all-out as Bhiwani built a healthy lead.

The Bulls extended their advantage through contributions from Naveen Rawal and Sourav, including a super raid from Naveen that kept Hisar under pressure. However, Ashu Malik led a late surge before halftime, winning the battle of raiders against Dalal by reaching his Super 10 and helping Hisar close the gap to 19-20 at the break.

The second half saw momentum swing decisively. Hisar Heroes inflicted an early all-out, but Dalal responded with a super raid of his own to regain the lead for Bhiwani. With Hisar once again reduced to a single raider, Ashu Malik delivered a match-turning raid, initially scoring big against seven defenders. A successful review reduced the points, but the effort saved Hisar from an all-out and swung the lead in their favour.

Ashu continued to dominate, becoming the first raider of the tournament to score 20 raid points, while Hisar's defence, led by Nitesh Kumar, stepped up at crucial moments. Another all-out against the Bulls gave Hisar a decisive cushion late in the game.

Bhiwani mounted a late comeback, narrowing the margin to just two points in the final minute, but Hisar Heroes held their nerve to close out the match 41-38, with Ashu Malik's heroics standing out as the defining factor. (ANI

