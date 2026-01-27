DT
Home / Sports / KCL: Devank Dalal Shines as Bhiwani Bulls outclass Gurugram Gurus in commanding 62-34 win

KCL: Devank Dalal Shines as Bhiwani Bulls outclass Gurugram Gurus in commanding 62-34 win

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Jan 27, 2026 IST
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 27 (ANI): Bhiwani Bulls delivered a statement performance at the Kabaddi Champions League, registering a dominant 62-34 victory over Gurugram Gurus in a high-octane encounter that belonged almost entirely to Devank Dalal, the tournament's most expensive player, who lived up to his billing in emphatic fashion, according to a release.

Devank Dalal opened the scoring with a bonus point but was dismissed early, keeping the score level at 1-1. Gurugram Gurus responded through Jatin Narwal, who broke the deadlock and revived Devank back into the game. What followed was a fierce early exchange between the raiders, with the opening five minutes witnessing end-to-end action and Bhiwani edging ahead 7-4.

Devank soon found his rhythm, repeatedly breaching the Gurus' defence and pushing them towards their first all-out. While Mandeep Kumar produced a series of brave raids to delay the inevitable, Bhiwani's defence eventually held firm, handing Gurugram their first all-out and establishing early control of the match.

Despite Jatin Narwal's efforts, including a crucial raid before the strategic timeout, Bhiwani maintained momentum. Devank continued to pile on raid points, completing his Super 10 in just his 11th raid, as the Bulls surged to a commanding 24-13 lead. Gurugram suffered a second all-out before halftime, with Bhiwani heading into the break firmly in control at 25-15.

The second half saw no let-up from the Bulls. Devank Dalal led relentless raiding attacks, supported by a disciplined defensive unit that forced Gurugram into repeated all-out situations. Even as Manpreet secured a Super 10 for the Gurus, Bhiwani's dominance remained unchallenged, extending the lead to 33-16.

Bhiwani Bulls inflicted their fourth all-out as Devank continued to dismantle the Gurugram defence, inching closer to a personal 20-point haul. Defender Sunder Nawab Singh recorded a High 5, while the Bulls' defence kept Gurugram under constant pressure heading into the final quarter.

The Bulls crossed the 50-point mark -- the first team to do so in the league -- courtesy of Devank Dalal's crucial raids. Gurugram managed brief resistance through a Super Raid, but another late all-out sealed a resounding victory for Bhiwani.

Bhavya's successful final raid closed the contest at 62-34, underlining the Bulls' complete dominance.

Bhiwani Bulls' Devank Dalal was named Best Raider, justifying his status as the most expensive player at the auction, while his team, Hitesh, was awarded Best Defender. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

