KCL: Last league day delivers drama as Panthers, Heroes, Bulls and Royals march into semifinal

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 5 (ANI): The final league day of the Kabaddi Champions League lived up to its billing with three high-intensity encounters in Matches 26, 27 and 28, sealing the semi-final lineup as Panipat Panthers, Hisar Heroes, Bhiwani Bulls and Rohtak Royals emerged as the top four teams to qualify for the knockouts, according to a release.

In Match 26, Gurugram Gurus stunned Hisar Heroes with a commanding 41-28 victory after what began as a nightmare start for the Heroes. Gurugram's raiders Mandeep Kumar and Vikas Kandola dominated early exchanges, inflicting multiple all-outs to take a strong first-half lead.

Hisar mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, led by Ashu Malik, who produced yet another raiding masterclass and finished as the Raider of the Match, but Gurugram's composure in do-or-die situations proved decisive. Sandeep Dhull, who claimed a High-5, anchored the defence to earn Defender of the Match honours.

After the win, Mandeep Kumar said, "We knew Hisar would come hard at us, but the belief in our unit and timely raids made the difference. Ending the league stage with such a performance gives us great confidence."

Match 27 was a must-win clash where Panipat Panthers rose to the occasion, defeating Karnal Kings 48-37 in a high-scoring contest. Meetu Sharma was simply unstoppable, registering multiple super raids, achieving his Super 10, and walking away with Raider of the Match honours. Despite resistance from Karnal, including defensive efforts led by Harsh, Panipat's momentum never dipped.

The league stage concluded in emphatic fashion with Match 28, where Bhiwani Bulls produced the most dominant performance of the season, hammering Faridabad Fighters 84-45 in the highest-scoring match of the league. Devank Dalal set the tone with a raid point inside the first 20 seconds, raced to an early Super 10, and repeatedly tore through the Fighters' defence to claim Raider of the Match. Backed superbly by Hitesh, who recorded a High-5 and was named Defender of the Match, the Bulls inflicted multiple all-outs and became the only team to cross 60 points three times in the league.

Devank Dalal summed it up perfectly: "We wanted to make a statement on the last league day, and the whole team delivered. This win and qualification mean a lot, but the real battle begins now in the semis."

The matches was attended by the Chief Guest, Deepti Dharmani, Vice Chancellor of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, who praised the league's impact, saying, "Kabaddi Champions League is providing an excellent platform for young Indian talent to grow, compete, and dream big on a professional stage and I wish all the team the very best for the future"

Meetu Sharma reflected on the win, "This was a pressure game for us, and the team responded brilliantly. Qualifying for the semis feels special, but the focus is now on finishing strong."

With the league stage now complete, the Kabaddi Champions League heads into its most thrilling phase. Panipat Panthers and Rohtak Royals will lock horns with each other while Hisar Heroes and Bhiwani Bulls will clash to book their spots in the finals. (ANI)

