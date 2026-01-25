KCL: Sonipat Stars clinch tournament opener with 37-31 win over Gurugram Gurus

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) got underway with Sonipat Stars securing a 37-31 victory over Gurugram Gurus in the opening match of the league phase at the Sports University of Haryana, according to a release.
Sonipat Stars made a strong start, with ace raider Ayan Lochab taking on the bulk of the raids and guiding his team to a 10-8 lead at the first strategic time-out.
Gurugram Gurus responded immediately after the break, capitalising on Sonipat being reduced to two men and then a single player. Neeraj Narwal stepped up for Gurugram with crucial defensive efforts and a vital raid to revive teammates, helping Gurugram briefly gain momentum. Sonipat, however, regrouped well to close the first half with a narrow 17-15 advantage.
The second half opened cautiously, with neither side scoring on their opening raids. A series of do-or-die raids followed, as defences dominated proceedings.
The turning point came when Ayan Lochab, on a do-or-die raid, combined a successful raid with a crucial tackle, reducing Gurugram to one man and soon forcing an all-out. With nine minutes remaining before the second strategic time-out, Sonipat extended its lead to 28-21.
Post the strategic break, Gurugram Gurus showed resilience, narrowing an eight-point deficit down to just two in the closing minutes. Sonipat Stars, however, held their composure, executing a decisive super tackle in the final minute before adding two points in the last raid to seal the match 37-31.
Ayan Lochab was named Tonight's Raider, while Nitin Rawal of Gurugram Gurus earned Tonight's Defender honours. (ANI)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now