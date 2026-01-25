DT
KCL: Sonipat Stars clinch tournament opener with 37-31 win over Gurugram Gurus

ANI
Updated At : 09:25 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) got underway with Sonipat Stars securing a 37-31 victory over Gurugram Gurus in the opening match of the league phase at the Sports University of Haryana, according to a release.

Sonipat Stars made a strong start, with ace raider Ayan Lochab taking on the bulk of the raids and guiding his team to a 10-8 lead at the first strategic time-out.

Gurugram Gurus responded immediately after the break, capitalising on Sonipat being reduced to two men and then a single player. Neeraj Narwal stepped up for Gurugram with crucial defensive efforts and a vital raid to revive teammates, helping Gurugram briefly gain momentum. Sonipat, however, regrouped well to close the first half with a narrow 17-15 advantage.

The second half opened cautiously, with neither side scoring on their opening raids. A series of do-or-die raids followed, as defences dominated proceedings.

The turning point came when Ayan Lochab, on a do-or-die raid, combined a successful raid with a crucial tackle, reducing Gurugram to one man and soon forcing an all-out. With nine minutes remaining before the second strategic time-out, Sonipat extended its lead to 28-21.

Post the strategic break, Gurugram Gurus showed resilience, narrowing an eight-point deficit down to just two in the closing minutes. Sonipat Stars, however, held their composure, executing a decisive super tackle in the final minute before adding two points in the last raid to seal the match 37-31.

Ayan Lochab was named Tonight's Raider, while Nitin Rawal of Gurugram Gurus earned Tonight's Defender honours. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

