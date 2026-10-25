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Home / Sports / KCL transforming Indian kabaddi ecosystem, creating opportunities for players: Anup Kumar

KCL transforming Indian kabaddi ecosystem, creating opportunities for players: Anup Kumar

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ANI
Updated At : 12:27 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is contributing to the transformation of Indian kabaddi by creating professional opportunities for players and strengthening the sport’s talent pipeline, former Indian captain and coach Anup Kumar said.

Highlighting the league’s growing impact, Anup Kumar pointed out that seven players from the KCL ecosystem were part of India’s gold-winning kabaddi squad at the Asian Games in Japan. KCL-connected players are also featuring in the ongoing Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, underlining the league’s growing contribution to the development of Indian kabaddi, according to a press release.

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“KCL is changing the ecosystem of Indian kabaddi by providing players with a competitive platform to showcase their talent and progress in their careers. The presence of seven players from the KCL ecosystem in India’s Asian Games gold-winning squad, along with KCL-connected players featuring in the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, reflects the opportunities that a strong domestic structure can create,” Anup Kumar said.

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Anup Kumar, who coached the Indian Kabaddi Team at the Asian Games in Japan, has been appointed Head Coach of Kurukshetra Knights for KCL Season 2. His appointment follows the league’s auction, which concluded on October 17, 2026.

His experience as a former India captain and coach is expected to bring tactical expertise and leadership to Kurukshetra Knights as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season.

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KCL aims to provide a professional platform for emerging and established players, expand competitive opportunities and strengthen the pathway between domestic franchise leagues and international kabaddi.

The participation of KCL-connected players in major competitions highlights the importance of a strong domestic ecosystem in supporting athlete development and creating opportunities for players to progress to the international stage.

With experienced coaches, competitive franchises and emerging talent at its core, the Kabaddi Champions League is seeking to contribute to the continued growth and professionalisation of Indian kabaddi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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