DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Keemo Paul scripts history, becomes first West Indies bowler to claim multiple five-wicket hauls in Men’s T20Is

Keemo Paul scripts history, becomes first West Indies bowler to claim multiple five-wicket hauls in Men’s T20Is

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:26 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): The ongoing T20I series between India and West Indies has turned into a run-fest, with 200-plus totals proving difficult to defend.

However, West Indies seamer Keemo Paul made a decisive impact and etched his name in the record books with a match-winning five-wicket haul of 5/41 in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, helping his side secure a 24-run victory and level the five-match series 2-2.

Advertisement

He became the first West Indies bowler to register multiple five-wicket hauls in men’s T20Is, joining an elite group of seamers from Full Member nations to achieve the feat, including Lasith Malinga, Umar Gul, Tim Southee, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mustafizur Rahman.

Advertisement

Paul also became only the second bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against India in men’s T20Is, following compatriot Obed McCoy, who recorded remarkable figures of 6/17 in Basseterre in 2022.

A sensational century from Shai Hope and a match-winning five-wicket haul by Keemo Paul powered West Indies to a 24-run victory over India in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday, levelling the five-match series 2-2 and setting up a series decider in Bengaluru on October 17.

Advertisement

Hope’s explosive knock helped West Indies post a massive 247/3, while Paul returned figures of 5/41 to derail India’s chase of 248 despite a spirited fightback from the hosts.

India slipped to 130/5. They had got going with Sanju Samson’s 56 off 23 balls and were kept alive by a crucial partnership between Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy, but Romario Shepherd’s dismissal of Tilak proved decisive as the hosts fell short. With the series on the line, both sides will now turn their attention to the fifth T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts