"Keep every stone they throw at you": Shikhar, Arundhati, Radha hail Mandhana for record-breaking knock against Hong Kong

Dubai [UAE], September 4 (ANI): Indian cricketers Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav and former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed Indian batter Smriti Mandhana as she surpassed legends Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning to become the leading run-getter and century-getter in women's international cricket.

An explosive 124 off 64 balls, including 14 fours and seven sixes, at a strike rate of 193.75, took Smriti to the summit of women's cricket. Having sealed a 50-over World Cup back in 2025 with an all-time greatest campaign by an Indian and registered the fastest century by an Indian in ODI cricket, the records continue to flow from Mandhana's bat, who now stands at the top of the run-scoring and century-scoring charts, reflecting her insane level of consistency.

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Taking to X, Dhawan posted, "That was some innings, @mandhana_smriti! 124 off 64, breaking the record for most international centuries in women’s cricket. Brilliant!"

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That was some innings @mandhana_smriti! 124 off 64, breaking the record for most international centuries in women’s cricket. Brilliant! 👏⁠ pic.twitter.com/KBy9QI8Hmk — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 3, 2026

Arundhati, posting on her Instagram story, said to Mandhana, "Keep every stone they throw at you, you've got castles to build".

Radha, the spin bowling all-rounder, hailed Mandhana's records, while also hailing her contributions behind-the-scenes for the women's team.

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The all-time top five run-scorers in women's international cricket now are Smriti Mandhana with 10,880 runs, followed by Mithali Raj (10,868), New Zealand's Suzie Bates with 10,740, England's Charlotte Edwards with 10,273 and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor with 10,007 runs to her name. Mandhana's record-breaking knock also saw her register the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history, with her 124 against Hong Kong surpassing Chamari Athapaththu's unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in Dambulla in 2024.

Mandhana became the leading century-maker in women's international cricket, moving to 18 centuries and surpassing former Australia captain Meg Lanning's tally of 17.

Coming to the match, Mandhana's blistering 124 powered India to 193/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Hong Kong was skittled out for 56 runs, with Deepti Sharma getting three wickets for nine runs and Shree Charani, Prema Rawat and Nandni Sharma getting two each. (ANI)

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