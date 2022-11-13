 Keep praying, Babar Azam asks fans : The Tribune India

Keep praying, Babar Azam asks fans

Keep praying, Babar Azam asks fans

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England skipper Jos Buttler pose with the trophy ahead of the big game. ICC



Melbourne, November 12

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has urged his players to believe in themselves and told fans to keep praying for the delivery of their second T20 World Cup title.

After losing their first two Super 12 matches, the 2009 champions have rebounded superbly and bring momentum into Sunday’s final against England.

“I’m more excited than nervous since we’ve performed well in our last three matches,” Azam told reporters today. “It is no doubt that pressure exists but it can only be suppressed with confidence and belief in ourselves. And for good results it is impertinent that one must do so. The Pakistan nation has always been our backbone. They uphold us through their enthusiasm. I would again request them to support us and keep praying.”

The final comes 30 years after Imran Khan’s Pakistan beat England to win the 50-over World Cup, the country’s first global white-ball title. Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja, who opened the batting and took the final catch that sealed victory in the 1992 final, shared memories of the tournament with Azam’s team on Friday.

“When the chairman came and shared his experience of the World Cup, it put a massive boost in our confidence,” said Azam.

“England is a competitive team, their win to reach the finals against India was a proof of that,” Azam said, adding his team would not stray from the trusted gameplan. “Our strategy is to stick to our plan and using our pace attack as our strength to win the final.” — Reuters

