Home / Sports / Keith Boyce: Unsung hero of 1975 WC winning squad

Keith Boyce: Unsung hero of 1975 WC winning squad

ANI
Updated At : 01:45 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], June 17 (ANI): Keith Boyce, the dynamic all-rounder from Barbados, was a vital cog in the West Indies machine that clinched the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup title in 1975.

His heroics, along with those of the other members of the historic squad, will be honoured during the upcoming Cricket West Indies and the West Indies Players' Association annual awards gala, which will be held on Sunday, June 22, at the Wyndham Grand Barbados.

Known for his aggressive pace bowling and powerful lower-order hitting, Boyce brought energy, versatility, and toughness to Clive Lloyd's formidable side.

In the final at Lord's against Australia, Boyce delivered one of the most impactful performances of the match. With the ball, he took 4 wickets for 50 runs, including the crucial scalps of Alan Turner and Doug Walters. His disciplined, attacking bowling helped dismantle the Australian middle order and put the West Indies on course for victory. At a time when pressure was mounting, Boyce's ability to maintain line and length while striking at key moments proved decisive.

Beyond the final, Boyce was instrumental throughout the tournament, consistently providing breakthroughs with the ball and chipping in valuable runs when needed. His all-round capabilities gave the West Indies flexibility, allowing them to play an extra batsman or bowler without losing balance.

Off the field, Boyce's competitive spirit and hard-nosed approach reflected the emerging identity of West Indies cricket: fearless, uncompromising, and fiercely proud. He exemplified the fighting character of the team and laid the groundwork for a decade of West Indian dominance.

Keith Boyce may not always be the first name remembered from the 1975 campaign, but his contributions--particularly in the final--were central to that historic triumph. He was a true match-winner, and his legacy endures as one of the foundational figures in West Indies cricket's golden era.

The CWI/WIPA Awards Gala takes place on Sunday, June 22, at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, with broadcast coverage beginning at 5:30 PM. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

