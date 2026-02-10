Kerala Blasters FC confirms Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as home venue for upcoming ISL season

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 10 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC have confirmed that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will continue to serve as the official home ground of the team for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), according to a release.

"The club remains deeply connected to its passionate supporters who transform the stadium into one of the most vibrant football venues in the country. The decision reaffirms Kerala Blasters FC's commitment to its fans, partners, and the wider football community across the state," the KBFC said.

"The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has been the stage for countless memorable moments in the club's journey, and the team looks forward to creating many more in front of the Yellow Army this season," the KBFC added further.

Kerala Blasters FC had earlier announced the signing of Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges, who joined the club ahead of the ISL 2025-26 season.

Kerala Blasters FC said, in a release, that Rowllin Borges brings valuable Indian Super League experience, along with tactical discipline and composure in midfield. Known for his ability to control the tempo of the game, win key duels, and contribute at both ends of the pitch, the 31-year-old adds quality and depth to the Blasters' midfield unit.

Speaking on the signing, Abhik Chatterjee, CEO of Kerala Blasters FC, said, "Rowllin is a proven performer in the league and a player with great professionalism. His experience, leadership and understanding of the game will be important for us for this season."

Kerala Blasters FC will kick their ISL 2025-26 season off against Mohun Bagan at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on February 14. (ANI)

