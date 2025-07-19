Kerala Cricket League 2 set to begin in Thiruvananthapuram; Sanju Samson to launch the official fan jerseys

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 19 (ANI): The grand launch of Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season 2 will be held on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will officially inaugurate the event at Nishagandhi Auditorium, according to a release from KCA.

Advertisement

As part of the ceremony, the Minister will unveil the official mascots of KCL in front of a packed audience comprising cricket fans, guests, and the general public. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has announced a public contest to name the mascots, with special prizes for the winning entries.

Adding to the excitement, star cricketer Sanju Samson and emerging player Salman Nisar will launch the official fan jerseys for Season 2.

Advertisement

A special video tribute featuring Salman Nisar's helmet, symbolic of Kerala's historic entry into the Ranji Trophy final, will also be screened during the event. The Minister will then flag off the KCL Trophy Motorcade, which will travel across Kerala as part of the league's promotional campaign.

Following the official proceedings, popular music band 'Agam' will take the stage for a live performance starting at 8:30 PM. Admission to the launch event and the concert is free for the public.

Advertisement

The function will also be attended by V.K. Prasanth MLA, KCA President Jayesh George, Secretary Vinod S. Kumar, KCL Council Chairman Nazir Machan, and other KCA members.

Franchise owners including Priyadarshan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Keerthy Suresh, Jose Thomas Pattara, Shibu Mathai, Riyaz Adam (Adani Trivandrum Royals), Sohan Roy (Aries Kollam Sailors), Subhash George Manuel (Kochi Blue Tigers), Sanju Mohammed (Calicut Globestars), Sajad Seth (Finesse Thrissur Titans), and T.S. Kaladharan, Krishna Kaladharan, Shibu Mathew, and Raphael Thomas (Alleppey Ripples) will also be present.

To further promote the league, a trophy tour will be conducted across seven districts: Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kochi, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram, from July 21 to August 16. The promotional vehicle will spend four days in each district, featuring events with celebrities, sportspersons, and fan interactions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)