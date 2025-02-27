Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Kerala's pace attack, led by Nedumankuzhy Basil, MD Nidheesh, and Eden Apple Tom, ensured that Vidarbha did not take complete control on day two of the Ranji Trophy final in Nagpur. They ended day two posting 131 for the loss of three wickets, largely thanks to an unbeaten 66 from Aditya Sarwate, who was promoted to No. 3, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier batting first, Vidarbha posted a decent total on the board.

Vidarbha, last season's finalists, stretched their first innings to 379, aided by a crucial 32 off 38 balls from No. 11 batter Nachiket Bhute. His 44-run partnership with Harsh Dubey for the final wicket extended the opening session beyond its scheduled duration, frustrating Kerala's bowlers.

In response, Kerala had a shaky start as Darshan Nalkande struck twice in his first two overs, removing both openers. However, Sarwate and Ahammed Imran steadied the innings with a vital 93-run partnership. Just before stumps, Yash Thakur's bouncer dismissed Imran, but Sarwate and Sachin Baby ensured there were no further setbacks.

The day had begun with Vidarbha resuming at 254 for 4, and their batters looked aggressive early on. Yash Thakur found the boundary twice in quick succession, while Danish Malewar reached his 150 with a pulled six. However, Basil and Nidheesh soon tightened the screws.

Nidheesh induced an edge from Thakur in the 95th over, but it did not carry to gully. In the very next over, Basil made a crucial breakthrough, bringing one back sharply to bowl Malewar for 153. He then dismissed Thakur as well, trapping him lbw with a delivery angled in from wide of the crease.

Apple Tom's return to the attack yielded quick rewards as he removed Vidarbha's highest run-scorer of the season, Yash Rathod. A length ball from around the wicket straightened off the pitch, found the outside edge, and was taken at first slip, reducing Vidarbha to 297 for 7.

Despite the quick wickets, Vidarbha's lower order resisted. The two Akshays, Wadkar and Karnewar, added 36 runs for the eighth wicket, with Wadkar punching Basil through cover and Karnewar finding streaky boundaries. The stand was broken when Rohan Kunnummal took a sharp low catch at cover to dismiss Karnewar.

Wadkar, looking to accelerate, edged a length ball from Apple Tom to the wicketkeeper in what was supposed to be the final over before lunch. Bhute then played a counterattacking cameo, smashing two sixes off Jalaj Saxena, taking Vidarbha past 350. Dubey supported him with calculated stroke play, but their stand ended when Bhute edged Nidheesh behind, bringing Vidarbha's innings to a close at 379.

Kerala's chase began on a disastrous note. Nalkande produced a sharp yorker in the very first over that sneaked past Kunnummal's bat and rolled onto the stumps. He struck again soon after, swinging a full delivery into Akshay Chandran's drive, finding an inside edge that crashed into the stumps.

At the other end, Thakur was inconsistent with his length and conceded three boundaries. Sarwate quickly got into his groove, cover-driving Thakur for successive fours before cutting a short ball through cover for another. By the end of six overs, Kerala had raced to 30 for 2, with 28 runs coming off Thakur alone.

Vidarbha nearly had another breakthrough when Bhute induced an edge from Imran, but substitute fielder Atharva Taide dropped a tough chance at second slip. Sarwate capitalized, striking two more boundaries through the off side, as Kerala went into the tea break at 57 for 2.

The final session saw Vidarbha introduce spin, with Parth Rekhade being swept for consecutive fours before being replaced by Nalkande. Dubey, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, found turn and applied pressure, bowling consecutive maidens alongside Nalkande. The pacer nearly created two opportunities in the 24th over, but the batters survived.

Sarwate continued his fluent stroke play, striking Nalkande for two boundaries to bring up his half-century and Kerala's hundred in the 30th over. Thakur then resorted to the short ball, which initially cost him a boundary but soon earned him Imran's wicket, as the batter mistimed a pull to midwicket.

Sarwate remained solid at one end, finding a couple more boundaries, while Baby ensured no further damage. As the day ended, Kerala trailed Vidarbha by 248 runs, with Sarwate's unbeaten 66 keeping them in the contest. (ANI)

