DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Kerala Governor honours Sanju Samson after his contributions in India's T20 WC 2026-winning campaign

Kerala Governor honours Sanju Samson after his contributions in India's T20 WC 2026-winning campaign

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 16 (ANI): Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar honoured Indian cricketer Sanju Samson at Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after the right-handed batter's immense contribution to India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning campaign.

Advertisement

In an X post, the Kerala Governor said that he honoured Sanju Samson by draping a shawl over him and presenting a kasavu mundu, an idol of Lord Padmanabhaswamy, and the autobiography 'Playing It My Way' by Sachin Tendulkar.

Advertisement

"Hon'ble Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar honoured Shri Sanju Samson at Lok Bhavan. The Governor received Sanju by draping a shawl over him and presented him a kasavu mundu and an idol of Lord Padmanabhaswamy, and the autobiography of Sachin Tendulkar, 'Playing It My Way'," reads the X post by the Kerala Governor.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson was key to India's emphatic finish at the World Cup and was named the Player of the Tournament. Samson amassed 321 runs in five innings in the tournament at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, hitting 27 fours and 24 sixes and ended as the third-highest run-getter in the T20 WC. He also surpassed Virat Kohli's total of 319 runs in the 2014 T20 World Cup edition to have the most runs by an Indian during a single T20 World Cup edition.

While Samson could not make big scores in his first two matches of the World Cup, the right-hand batter kicked off his scoring spree with an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in the final Super Eight clash, and a virtual knockout. He then piled on 89 against England in the semi-final and another 89 in the final against New Zealand.

Advertisement

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2026, India beat New Zealand by 96 runs on March 8 to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts