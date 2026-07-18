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Home / Sports / "Kerala has more Argentina fans": Shashi Tharoor weighs in on Spain-Argentina WC final fever

"Kerala has more Argentina fans": Shashi Tharoor weighs in on Spain-Argentina WC final fever

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ANI
Updated At : 09:23 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the excitement around the Spain-Argentina FIFA World Cup final, pointing out Kerala's overwhelming support for La Albiceleste.

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He said the high-quality contest between two elite football nations could motivate young Indian players to dream bigger and strive towards reaching the global stage.

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The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time).

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"I'm not a football expert... All I know is that Kerala has more Argentina fans than Spain fans. So know where Kerala will be. I'm safely flying out to Parliament in Delhi. I will try to avoid the drama, whatever is going to happen here, when the results come out. But by all accounts, it's going to be a very remarkable match because these are two extraordinarily successful teams. I think, frankly, for our football fans, one of the sad things is we don't have our own national team to identify with at these levels. I only hope that watching this world-class football will inspire more youngsters in India to become world-class footballers themselves," Tharoor told the reporters.

Spain, the reigning European champions, are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

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Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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