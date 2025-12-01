"Kerala is my lucky place": Renuka Singh after match-winning bowling spell against Sri Lanka

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 27 (ANI): India Women cruised to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka Women, taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

The victory was powered by a devastating bowling display, highlighted by the returning Renuka Singh Thakur, who finished with impressive figures of 4/21. After the match, Renuka said she was pleased with her performance and called Kerala her "lucky ground."

Renuka, making a comeback after a long break, bowled brilliantly with the new ball, taking 4/21 and troubling the Sri Lankan top order.

At the post-match press conference, Renuka Singh said she was happy with her performance and called Kerala her lucky ground, noting that she often took four wickets there even during her Under-19 days. She also praised India's Women's bowling unit, highlighting the strong pacer-spinner combination and their goal of maintaining high standards to win matches and elevate women's cricket.

"My performance was good. I have played T20 cricket for a long time, so I am happy. Kerala is my lucky place. I have also played Under-19 cricket here. Whenever I have played, I have taken four wickets. I was excited to come to Kerala. It is my lucky ground," Renuka said.

"The bowling department is doing well. The combination of pacers and spinners is good. We are trying to find a better combination for the World Cup. We are trying to keep our standards high so that we can win as many matches as possible. Our motto is to take women's cricket to the next level," the Indian pacer added.

Alongside Renuka, Deepti Sharma also bowled brilliantly in the India vs Sri Lanka match, taking 3/18 and matching Australia's Megan Schutt to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is with 151 wickets.

In the match, Sri Lanka struggled early, losing three wickets for 32, and managed only 112/7 in 20 overs despite a late 19* from Kaushini Nuthyangana. Shafali Verma starred in India's chase with a quick 79 off 42 balls, supported by captain Harmanpreet Kaur (21*), leading India to an eight-wicket win with 6.4 overs to spare. (ANI)

