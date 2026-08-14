Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], August 14 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Friday announced cash rewards for the state's sportspersons who recently excelled at international competitions. They include Commonwealth Games medallists Murali Sreeshankar and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, young chess champion Divi Bijesh and athlete Sandra Mol Sabu.

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Sharing a post on X, Satheesan said the Keralam government was recognising the athletes for their achievements and providing financial support to help them continue their sporting journeys.

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"Keralam is honouring our sports icons with major cash awards for their outstanding international achievements! Rs 20 Lakh each: M. Sreeshankar (Commonwealth Games Silver), Mohammed Basil (Para-athlete, 100m Silver), Divi Bijesh (U-12 World Chess Champion), Sandra Mol Sabu (U-23 Asian Games Relay Gold) Rs 5 Lakh each: Sajan Prakash (CWG Swimming Finalist), Ansa Babu (4x400m Mixed Relay Finalist) Rs 2 Lakh each: For the coaches of Sreeshankar & Basil," he said.

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"Keralam is immensely proud of their stellar achievements! This gesture will empower our champions to focus wholeheartedly on their training and contribute even more glory to the nation on the world stage," he added.

Sreeshankar received Rs 20 lakh for his silver medal in the men's long jump at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Kerala athlete produced a best jump of 8.09 metres to secure his second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver after finishing runner-up with an 8.08m effort at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

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Para-athlete Mohammed Basil also received Rs 20 lakh after winning silver in the men's 100m T47 event in Glasgow. He clocked a season-best 10.83 seconds as India secured a historic one-two finish, with Dilip Gavit winning gold.

Eleven-year-old chess prodigy Divi Bijesh was also awarded Rs 20 lakh after winning the FIDE World Cup Under-12 Girls Championship in Batumi, Georgia. She scored nine points from 11 rounds to claim the global title.

Sandra Mol Sabu received Rs 20 lakh after winning gold in both the mixed 4x400m relay and women's 4x400m relay at the inaugural Asian U23 Athletics Championships in Ordos, China.

Swimmer Sajan Prakash and athlete Ansa Babu were awarded Rs 5 lakh each. Prakash reached the men's 200m butterfly final at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, while Babu was part of India's mixed 4x400m relay team that finished sixth in the final.

The coaches of Sreeshankar and Basil were awarded Rs 2 lakh each.

India finished fourth at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. (ANI)

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