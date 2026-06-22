DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Keralam govt secures free public screening of FIFA World Cup matches for fans

Keralam govt secures free public screening of FIFA World Cup matches for fans

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:18 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 22 (ANI): Keralam Sports Minister O. J. Janeesh on Monday announced that the public will now be able to watch FIFA World Cup football matches free of cost through non-commercial public screenings.

Advertisement

Concerns had arisen after the broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup in India were awarded to Zee Entertainment, and its streaming platform, Zee5, entered into an agreement with Kerala-based private football club Eagles FC Kerala for public streaming rights in the state. This led to apprehensions that licences would be required for all public screenings in Kerala.

Advertisement

Following urgent intervention by the state government, discussions were held with Eagles FC Kerala, resulting in a decision to provide free screening permission to those organising football screenings on a non-profit basis. The exemption will apply to screenings conducted without charging an entry fee by football fans' groups, clubs and residents' associations.

Advertisement

However, the exemption will not apply to commercial establishments and shopping malls conducting public screenings for financial gain.

Under the earlier arrangement, organisers were required to pay FIFA licence fees ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. The government said it viewed commercial screenings by businesses and malls differently from free screenings organised by football enthusiasts, clubs and residents' associations. The state's position is that football lovers should be able to enjoy the matches in the manner they prefer without financial burden.

Advertisement

As soon as the issue came to its attention, the Sports Department intervened and urged stakeholders to facilitate free football streaming for fans. Continuous discussions were held with FIFA representatives, Zee officials and the owners of Eagles FC Kerala, culminating in a final decision on Friday.

Those conducting or planning public screenings can register free of charge at EaglesFCKerala.com and obtain permission to screen the matches. The licence will be approved automatically.

The minister thanked the management of Eagles FC Kerala, Zee Channel officials and FIFA representatives for standing with football fans in Kerala. Sports Department Special Secretary N Prashanth and Eagles FC Kerala Chairman Shafi Methar were also present at the press conference. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts